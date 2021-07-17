Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $139,087.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $141,125.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $843.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SMLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

