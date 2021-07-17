Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.87. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1,889 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

The company has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,779,000. Hillman Co. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

