Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 126,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 176,866 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

