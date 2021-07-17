Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Select Bancorp worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SLCT stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $267.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 18.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

