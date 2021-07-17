SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $74.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $48.28. Approximately 17,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 851,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

