Sean N. Walker Sells 26,337 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GIS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $60.05. 3,324,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,195. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

