Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an inline rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.92.

SGEN stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.85. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,585,199.96. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,847 shares of company stock valued at $18,052,375 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

