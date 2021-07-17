Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.46 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

