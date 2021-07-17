Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

SEA stock opened at C$21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.33. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.67.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$259,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,778.40. Also, Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total value of C$110,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,071,985.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,917.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

