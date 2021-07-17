Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
SEA stock opened at C$21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.33. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.67.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
