Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.7% in the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $247,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 15.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

