Scotiabank Boosts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

