Scotiabank Boosts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$9.00

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$428.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

