Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$19.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.92.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.67. The firm has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.12.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

