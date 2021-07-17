Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCR. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Score Media and Gaming stock opened at C$19.30 on Wednesday. Score Media and Gaming has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.42.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.5924456 EPS for the current year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

