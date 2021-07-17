SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $16.99. SciPlay shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 14,857 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

