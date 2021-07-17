Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $$1,695.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,695.00. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,695.00 and a one year high of $1,695.00.

Get Schweiter Technologies alerts:

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.