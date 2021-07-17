Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $$1,695.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,695.00. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,695.00 and a one year high of $1,695.00.
About Schweiter Technologies
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.