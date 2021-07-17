Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 620.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,709 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.