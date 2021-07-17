Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 21,440 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,884 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.11 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

