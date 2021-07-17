Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $9.29 Million in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 505,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Triumph Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

