Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $8.79 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.85 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

