Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,446.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $151.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

