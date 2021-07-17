Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 617.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,136 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

