Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 137,247 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 121.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, major shareholder Simon Keeton purchased 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $4,987,500.00. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

