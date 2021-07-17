Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Set at $21.41 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.85.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

