Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 180.1% in June

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBGSY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $31.46 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

