ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $648.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 33.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $710,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ScanSource by 32.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

