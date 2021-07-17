SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $334.11 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $335.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.45.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

