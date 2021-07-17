Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.
Shares of SASOF remained flat at $$15.31 during midday trading on Friday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17.
Sasol Company Profile
