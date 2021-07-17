Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.

Shares of SASOF remained flat at $$15.31 during midday trading on Friday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

