Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sasol were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sasol by 694.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

