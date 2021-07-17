Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Shares Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) by 77.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,745 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,035,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,028,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,088,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRSA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

