SALT (SALT) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,906.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. SALT has a market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $14,906.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00805368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

