salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $525,100.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14.

NYSE:CRM opened at $238.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $183.36 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

