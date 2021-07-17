salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.28 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $25.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.43. 7,288,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $183.36 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Tallapragada bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,474 shares of company stock valued at $82,377,866. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

