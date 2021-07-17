Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €126.73 ($149.09).

SAF opened at €113.54 ($133.58) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €121.49. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

