Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.
Sachem Capital has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SACH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
