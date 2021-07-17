Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Sachem Capital has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Research analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SACH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.