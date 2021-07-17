Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $140,000 Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

COOL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

