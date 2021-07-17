Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of PMGMU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

