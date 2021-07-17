Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SAABF stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32. Saab AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $32.20.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

