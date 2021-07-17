Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.78.

NYSE:R opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock worth $9,579,634. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

