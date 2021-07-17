RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 566.50 ($7.40). RWS shares last traded at GBX 556.50 ($7.27), with a volume of 555,733 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on RWS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RWS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

