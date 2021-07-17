Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Johnson Huang Sells 6,342 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00.

NYSE RSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 1,249,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

