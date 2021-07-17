Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Johnson Huang Sells 6,342 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00.
NYSE RSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 1,249,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.55.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.