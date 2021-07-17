Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Largest Position

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center lessened its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 885,243 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma makes up approximately 72.1% of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center owned 0.44% of Royalty Pharma worth $116,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,798,289 shares of company stock valued at $149,998,146. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 1,320,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,215. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

