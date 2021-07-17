Royal Bank of Canada Sells 279,263 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 884,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Masco were worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.14 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

