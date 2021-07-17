Royal Bank of Canada Sells 140,523 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $59,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,463,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $13,887,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:CARR opened at $49.08 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

