Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

ABNB stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.65. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,610,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 44.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 517.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

