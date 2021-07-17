Royal Bank of Canada Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $155.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PEP stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.96. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

