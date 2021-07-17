Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$40.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.93.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.