Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $10.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Shares of CHWWF opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.