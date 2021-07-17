Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTOXF stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

