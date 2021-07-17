Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 4.6%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 15,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,248,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROOT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Get Root alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $7,087,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $26,316,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,846,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.